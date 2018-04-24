0 Memphis cold case: Officials hope new photo can help find killer

U.S. Marshals are hoping a new age-progression photo of a murder suspect will lead them to an arrest.

Robert King is wanted for killing his girlfriend Dorothy Smith, and attempted to murder her daughter Diana.

Diana Smith said she was awakened by an argument between her mother and King in the early morning hours of December 1, 2005. She went to her mother's bedroom and witnessed King standing over and striking her mother.

She ran from the room to call for help, but King chased after her, she said. Her daughter tried to lock herself in her bedroom, but King broke through the door, attacked her with a sharp object and cut her neck. King then fled from the home.

“We’re asking the public to take a good look at this updated photo of King,” said Holt. “He could be your neighbor or your co-worker. Help us finally bring him to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Jeff Holt of the Western District of Tennessee.

Law enforcement released the age-progression on Tuesday. King will be 54-years-old this year.

The U.S. Marshals released details on his description,

King is a 6-foot-2 black male with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium skin tone. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 185 pounds. He has no known scars. On his left arm in an upside-down crown that has written under it “Victoria.” On the right arm in a horseshoe which written underneath it “Robert.” The fugitive has ties in the Memphis area; Greenville, Mississippi; Racine, Wisconsin; Chicago, and Minneapolis, but due to his length of time on the run, authorities say he could be anywhere.



A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading directly to King's arrest. Anyone with information regarding King's location is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, call the U.S. Marshals 24-hour hotline at 1-800-366-0102



