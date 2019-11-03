0 Memphis comes together, nearly crime-free under national spotlight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many Memphis fans woke up this morning still coming down from last night's big win over SMU.

But we found out that the team isn't the only ones who are winners.

The City of Memphis showed up and showed out when under the spotlight.

"It's got to be for football, the top day ever," said Mark Miliken, UM alumni.

ESPN's College GameDay brought a massive crowd to Beale Street, the Tigers landed a big win over SMU, and crime in the city was virtually at a standstill.

"I didn't see drama anywhere," Miliken said. "I think everybody was happy. We just had a great day all day."

According to police data, within the city Saturday, there were no homicides and nearly no crime downtown, aside from one theft.

Police only responded to two drunkenness calls in Berclair and Bartlett.

As a whole, crime across the city was down compared to the Saturday prior.

"They had better things to do," said Mike Chiolino, Coach Norvell's father-in-law.

We caught up with Coach Norvell's father-in-law Sunday morning over breakfast at Brother Juniper's.

"That's when you become brothers," Chiolino said. "You fight for one cause. It kind of lifts everyone up to do the right thing."

Everyone we spoke to agreed sports bring the city together.

"I think it always has in this city," Miliken said. "Basketball, football now. It's always been like that."

Chiolino said other conferences probably look at us and think ‘why can't we have those guys?'

We asked Chiolino what the game means for the season and if he has any predictions on the rest of the season.

"I want to say we will win out," Chiolino said. "We will be playing Cincinatti two weekends in a row here at the Liberty Bowl. That's what I hope anyway."

Miliken said he believes the team will go far this season.

Unfortunately, Memphis' no crime spree didn't last long because about 1 a.m. this morning, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced after an apparent gunshot wound.



