Memphis community center closed indefinitely for possible mold contamination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser community center is closed indefinitely as the city looks into a possible case of mold.
The Ed Rice Community Center shut its doors early and samples of mildew were sent off for testing.
Inside, crews could smell the mildew, so the city was playing it safe.
Many children and teens used the center to play pick-up basketball, but they’ll have to find another spot for now.
It will be closed until the city gets the results of testing for possible mold.
The City of Memphis closed the center after a 311 call about allergens and water damage. Much of that damage was seen just by looking inside the building.
The city says they're expecting results to come in by next week.
The Memphis city council approved nearly $1 million for the old building's replacement.
But until the doors re-open, everyone will have to go somewhere else.
