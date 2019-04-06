0 Memphis community gathers to remember 11-year-old girl killed after being hit by car near school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis community is rallying around the grieving family of a little girl who died last week.

RaKayla Blount, 11, was heading to her father’s car after school when she was hit and killed by a car in Whitehaven.

Family members said dancing was one of RaKayla’s favorite things to do. And now, it’s one of the many ways her family and friends will remember her.

During a celebration of her life on Friday afternoon, her father, Raymond Blount, had tears in his eyes as he watched his daughter’s majorette team, The Blazing Diamonds, perform in her honor.

“I know my daughter is smiling down on this,” he said. “She’s looking down, she smiling.”

Carmonee Williams said she didn’t just lose a teammate, she lost her cousin and friend.

Williams said the past week has been tough, but she said they’re making it through. Like many she said she’ll miss RaKayla’s smile and laughter.

“She was very outgoing, very creative and talented,” said Williams.

Event organizer, Terrance Boyce, said after he heard about RaKayla’s story on the news, he wanted to help in some way.

Moving forward, Boyce hopes they can do even more to protect every child.

“We need to get some crossing guards every school,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to push next.

Make sure every school, I don’t care how far or how close you are to the school, there should be somebody right there.”

Police charged the driver, Keara Williams, 22, with driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

