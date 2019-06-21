0 Memphis community group helping women through craft projects, sisterhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis community group is using needle and thread to help women who may be homeless or underemployed by teaching them new skills.

These women are learning how to take scraps and turn them into something beautiful.

But the dolls aren’t just toys – they’re a fresh start for women like Carol Sharpe, who was homeless for nine years.

“When you’re homeless you tend to feel unloved and unwanted and just cast aside, but coming into this program, I just felt that shower of love,” said Sharpe.

When she started coming to the outreach program called “Sew Much Love,” Sharpe said she was surrounded by other women who were just like her.

“I realized I wasn’t the only one struggling in life,” she said. “And when you can talk to someone in the same situation as you, it sort of takes that edge of a little bit.”

Executive Director Ayana Williams said Sew Much Love has helped 400 women over the past seven years. The program is based out of the Blues City Cultural Center.

During each session, she said these women earn $20 along with a meal and gain a sense of sisterhood and community.

“Because we are constantly stitching love into you, stitching hope into you and you create a beautiful product out of that and out of you working through your own issues and your own situation, you are healing yourself,” said Williams.

Williams said they also learn how to become entrepreneurs.

“Memphis is known for its poverty, so how do we begin to decrease that? We may not ever end it, but we can help to be a part of decreasing poverty,” said Williams.

These dolls range from $20-30 and the group sells them during pop-up events with the Blues City Cultural Center. Williams said the group hopes to get an online store up by the end of the year.

Sew Much Love with have sessions twice a week starting this fall. For more information, click here.

