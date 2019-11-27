Memphis community rallies to make sure no one goes without food on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 35th Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry will be held at city hall.
A few weeks ago we reported that the dinner was going to get canceled because organizers needed a location, but the community rallied to keep the tradition alive.
FOX13 spoke to volunteers from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church who were busy on Wednesday preparing food.
"I think there will be a huge air of gratitude and thanks because every person in this country deserves to have a great meal every day but especially on holidays to feel the warmth of your fellow brother and sister," said Brian Harris.
Volunteers will serve food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
