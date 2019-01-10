Memphis corner store closed, declared public nuisance by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis corner store was shut down Thursday after being declared a public nuisance by police.
According to MPD, the Express Deli and Grocery in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue had a history of criminal activity and incidents that required officers on scene.
An investigation by MPD’s organized crime unit showed 69 calls to police between June 2016 and September 2018 for incidents at or surrounding the store.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gigi's Cupcakes files for bankruptcy, local businesses shut down
- Mom, baby shot when bullets fly into Mid-South home
- Tennessee inmate claims he 'doesn't have anything' as bag of Fentanyl hangs from buttocks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to a release, those calls resulted in at least 43 incident reports and 29 arrests – 17 felony arrests and 12 for drug-related offenses.
The store’s owner – Fatima Saeidi – is scheduled for a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Monday before Judge Patrick Dandridge.
Authorities said Saeidi will be asked to show “why the temporary injunction/restraining order should not be made permanent.”
Police said the store attracts loiterers, crack cocaine traffickers and is the site of “illegal and dangerous activity.”
According to MPD, undercover detectives purchased crack cocaine from people hanging out at the location on multiple occasions.
The corner store is near two churches and a school, which police cited as another area of concern.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}