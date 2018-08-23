0 Memphis couple caught on video scamming multiple Mid-South restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several Memphis businesses are being warned after a couple scammed them out of money.

The scam begins with a purchase, one owner said.

The man and woman were caught on surveillance video at two different restaurants paying for food with a $100 bill before lying about not receiving their change.

Both times, the couple bought a small amount of food, pocketed the change and lied about it.

Instead, the woman accused the cashier of shorting her change and demanded more money.

One scam happened at The Wing Factory East on Highway 64, when the couple bought around $10 worth of food last week and lied about the change.

“It’s kind of sickening to see somebody, every dime is counted – people don’t realize that,” said Leon Baker, the owner of the Wing Factory East.

The surveillance video shows the restaurant’s cashier count out five bills and some change at the register to give to the woman. The woman pockets half of the money while the cashier wasn’t looking and then showed her three bills.

“It’s hard this is how my kids go to school, this is how we pay our bills,” Baker said.

Baker said he stepped in when it happened to avoid letting the situation escalate, giving the couple all of their money back.

The owner of Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings on Hacks Cross said the same woman scammed her business last week the same way.

Baker told FOX13 he doesn’t want any business to become a victim of the scam.

“Don’t sit there and play the back-forward game with money, give them everything they gave you back – and that’s for all small businesses,” Baker said.

