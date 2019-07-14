0 Memphis couple stranded aboard cruise ship as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall

A Memphis couple is happy to be ashore after their cruise ship got stuck right in the middle of Tropical Storm Barry’s path.

FOX13 spoke exclusively with that couple as soon as their ship docked in Mobile, Alabama Sunday morning.

It was a honeymoon turned hurricane nightmare.

“I don’t think we’ve ever wanted a vacation to end so quickly,” Brittany McKnight told FOX13.

She and her new husband were rounding out the end of a weeklong cruise in the Gulf of Mexico, when they learned about then Hurricane Barry.

“We had nowhere to run. I think that was the worst part: looking out and just seeing nothing,” McKnight said.

Too late to turn back, and too dangerous to dock in the Port of Mobile, the passengers aboard the Carnival Fantasy ship had to ride out the storm on the dangerous ocean waters.

McKnight said their room was on the sixth floor.

“At one point it was splashing our window. That was pretty scary,” she said.

They spent an extra day at sea, aboard a ship that felt more like a roller coaster.

“We have been rocking left-to-right, up-and-down. People couldn’t walk straight. People were getting sea sick,” McKnight said. “At one point, the boat had gone up and down – the room’s steward supplies had all fallen off the racks and were down the hallway.”

Their boat was set to dock Saturday at 8:30 a.m., McKnight told FOX13.

A day later, she and hundreds of other cruisers were still anxiously awaiting the deboarding process.

“It’s something you witness in movies, but you never think it will happen to you,” McKnight said.

She credits Carnival for giving them plenty to do and offering to cover any additional travel costs incurred by the delay.

FOX13 asked her if she plans to take another cruise in the future.

“As of right now, I don’t know. I can’t really say yes or no. I’m still a little nervous about it,” she said.

Once they deboard, the McKnights will then meet Barry again, driving seven hours through Alabama to get back to Memphis.

Carnival confirmed on their blog that the Port of Mobile was closed during the storm, affecting future cruises as well.

Carnival issued a statement to FOX13 regarding the cruise delay:

“Carnival Fantasy departed on a five-day cruise from its home port of Mobile on Monday July 8. Due to Tropical Storm Barry, the port was closed to all commercial traffic on the date of our scheduled return, Saturday, July 13. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and our ship remained a safe distance from the storm at all times. Carnival Fantasy returned to the Port of Mobile on Sunday morning after authorities deemed conditions were safe and reopened the port.”

