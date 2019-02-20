Memphis cousins indicted in connection with murder of Frayser store clerk after dispute over beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis cousins were indicted in connection with the murder of a store clerk in Frayser.
Richard Butts, 25, is accused of shooting Mohamed Alkhader, 49, to death on Oct. 12, 2016 in the 4200 block of Overton Crossing.
According to investigators, Butts shot Alkhader – a clerk working at the Smart Mart – when he would not sell beer to Butts without proper identification.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man killed during Mississippi road rage shooting identified by coroner
- Woman accuses man of cheating, opens fire in front of Airbnb, police say
- 2 day care workers accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Butts and two other men were trying to buy beer when the argument started. Police said Butts also fired shots at several witnesses who attempted to follow them as they fled the scene.
Alkhader was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries a month later.
Authorities said Antonio Jones, 26, then drove Butts away from the scene.
Butts was indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jones was indicted on charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, four counts of facilitation of aggravated assault and accessory.
Both men are being held in the Shelby County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}