Memphis daycare intentionally set on fire, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a local daycare was intentionally set on fire.
According to fire officials, the Wee Wisdom Daycare in the 400 block of W. Peebles caught on fire around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire department was able to put the flames out by the time FOX13 crews arrive on the scene.
According to a release, the facility did not have a working smoke alarm, and the total damage is estimated at a combined $20,000.
After an initial investigation, fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations inside the building. The fire remains under investigation.
No one was hurt due to the fire, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
