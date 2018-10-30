  • Memphis defense attorney Marvin Ballin dies at 87

    Updated:

    A well-known Memphis defense has died. 

    Marvin Ballin, 87, passed away on October 30. 

    Ballin is the founder of the Ballin, Ballin & Fishman firm. 

