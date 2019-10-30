0 Memphis Denny's location scores a 57 on its health inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Flies in the kitchen, food not covered, and workers not washing hands. Those are some problems listed in the inspection report for the Denny's off Winchester Road in Memphis on Friday.

Customers who just finished eating at that Denny's location told FOX13 they were horrified to hear the complaints from the county's latest inspection report.

The health department gave the restaurant a score of 57 after its inspection on Friday.

The report said workers were not washing their hands, the ice machine had mildew inside, and there were flies in the kitchen along with other problems.

The Shelby County health department told FOX13 the score was not enough to immediately shut down the Denny's location.

The health department said it plans to inspect the restaurant again in two weeks to see if changes are made.

Even though it is required by the state health department, FOX13 could not find the inspection report posted on any wall.

The owner said he didn't know why it wasn't on the wall and suggested the inspection worker took it down.

He also said the day of the inspection some employees didn't show up for work and a manager called in sick.

Some customers told FOX13 they don't think they'll be going back.

"It's very concerning because I don't need to get sick," one diner said.

According to the health department, if the restaurant does not correct priority violations its permit could be revoked.

Officials also said it is a violation if the restaurant does not post its most recent inspection report.

The Shelby County health department released this statement that explains how the inspection process works in this instance.

The Shelby County Health Department's Environmental Health and Food Safety Program found a number of violations at the Denny's Restaurant at 7065 Winchester Road on October 25th. But SCHD environmentalists did not find sufficient risk factors to warrant an immediate closure. The restaurant will be allowed to take corrective action, and a follow-up inspection will be conducted in about two weeks. If the restaurant has not taken actions to correct the priority violations, the Health Department may revoke the restaurant's permit. Failure to post the most recent restaurant inspection report in the store is also a violation, and will be noted at the next inspection, if not corrected.

FOX13 will continue to follow this story and let you know what inspectors find when they re-inspect the restaurant in a couple of weeks.



