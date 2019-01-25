0 Memphis drive-thru restaurant serves hundreds of free burgers to furloughed federal employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Orange Mound restaurant is stepping up to help furloughed government employees.

Smacker’s, a family-owned drive-thru, served up hundreds of free burgers to those affected by the government shutdown.

They call themselves a “small place with a big taste.”

The staff at Smacker’s were hard at work cooking up burgers and chicken for a good cause.

“I feel like we’re contributing to something to somebody, so it’s worth it,” said Kevin Jamerson, the owner.

A post on social media about the giveaway led to a long day as cars lined up outside the small drive-thru.

But Jamerson said they were ready.

“It’s small, but it’s very clean and professional. We got it set up just right, so we can get the job done the right way,” Jamerson said.

With no end to the shutdown in sight, many people who attended said they are frustrated.

The staff served hundreds of burgers and chicken to the furloughed employees.

While that won’t put an end to the shutdown, employees said they are happy they could at least make one day a little easier.

And the staff said they’re strongly considering doing it again.

