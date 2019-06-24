Memphis driver arrested for interstate shooting on I-385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is behind bars after an interstate shooting on I-385.
MPD responded to the shooting in the eastbound lane of I-385 near the Kirby Pkwy exit.
The victim told police she was driving her car in the area on June 13.
She told police a white Nissan pulled up next to her. The man driving the car made intimidating facial expressions directed to her.
Then the driver began firing 10 shots at her with an unknown firearm - striking her vehicle.
MPD recovered bullet fragments inside the victim's vehicle.
An off-duty SCSO deputy witnessed the interstate shooting and documented the suspects' vehicle license plate.
The deputy followed the suspect from the interstate to the area of Ross Road and Barkshire Drive before losing him.
Investigators determined Deonte Fletcher, 21, was the suspect driving the white Nissan.
Fletcher was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
He's being held on a $75,000 bond. Fletcher is expected in court Monday at 9 a.m.
