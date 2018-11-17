Memphis driver dead after crashing into pole near I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is dead after a fatal crash on N. Watkins near I-40.
Police responded to the crash at 8:30 Saturday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 the driver struck a pole and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The name of the driver has not been released at this time.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
We are on the scene of what we’re told is a bad crash on N. Watkins Road in North Memphis.— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) November 17, 2018
Folks at the scene aren’t confirming anything for us, but I just saw a forensic vehicle drive by.
We’ve reached out to MPD and MFD for answers. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/nXBqzSrQqe
