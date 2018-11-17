  • Memphis driver dead after crashing into pole near I-40

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver is dead after a fatal crash on N. Watkins near I-40.

    Police responded to the crash at 8:30 Saturday morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 the driver struck a pole and was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

    FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories