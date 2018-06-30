  • Memphis driver shot, hits pole shortly after shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver hit a pole after rapid gunfire near Audubon Park. 

    Police responded to a crash Friday evening at 11:15 on Shotwell and Park.

    Investigators discovered that the driver hit a pole after being involved in a shooting with an unknown suspect before the crash.

    The victim and suspect exchanged shots before the victim hit a pole.

    MPD said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect was possibly driving a dark SUV.

