Memphis driver shot, hits pole shortly after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver hit a pole after rapid gunfire near Audubon Park.
Police responded to a crash Friday evening at 11:15 on Shotwell and Park.
Investigators discovered that the driver hit a pole after being involved in a shooting with an unknown suspect before the crash.
The victim and suspect exchanged shots before the victim hit a pole.
MPD said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect was possibly driving a dark SUV.
Investigators found that gunfire was exchanged between the victim and suspects. The victim was struck and was transported in critical condition to ROH. The suspect/s were possibly occupying a dark color SUV.https://t.co/gLdBVzYFQe— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2018
