Memphis drivers hoping for better maintenance once state takes over several main roads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers using several main roads in Memphis are hoping conditions will improve and get safer once the Tennessee Department of Transportation takes over.
TDOT announced it would be taking control of 22 state roadways in Memphis, including Lamar Avenue and Poplar Avenue, so the city will no longer be responsible for maintenance.
Accidents on Lamar Avenue are not uncommon, including one Wednesday that sent a Memphis police officer to the hospital.
FOX13 discovered there are seven accidents per year on average at one intersection – Lamar Avenue and South Goodlett Street.
Some drivers said it should be blamed on the mixture of cars and trucks traveling on only three lanes.
Drivers told FOX13 they hope maintenance will improve when TDOT takes control of the several roads.
Starting in July, all road repairs will be billed to the state. Taking care of the state roads ended up costing the city of Memphis about $1 million more than the state gave in return.
Parts of Lamar Avenue, in particular, will get a $71 million facelift thanks to a federal grant – which will fix the road and add more traffic lanes.
Construction will start in the fall and last until 2020.
