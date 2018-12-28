0 Memphis drivers out thousands of dollars after massive pothole wreaks havoc on their cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis driver has to pay thousands of dollars after his car hit a huge pothole at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road.

The City of Memphis said it is working to fix the severe pothole issue in across the city. So far, crews have filled 61,950 of them in 2018.

RELATED: City crews still working to fill nearly 150 potholes across Memphis

It is a huge pothole that KC Temples’ car hit Thursday night.

“It was a loud BOOM, and after the boom my car started sliding,” Temples said.

Last night, Temples hit the massive pothole driving through the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road.

“It’s a whole baby crib sitting in the corner of Kirby and Raines,” said Temples.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Now, his $2,000 tires are ruined. So is his car suspension.

Temples owns a custom wheel and tire shop, but now he has to spend time fixing his own car.

“Spent a lot of money on these projects just for the street to tear them up,” Temples said.

FOX13 spoke with another driver who hit the same pothole Friday afternoon on Kirby.

That man, David Stevenson, called the pothole “a pond.”

City spokesperson Arlenia Cole said crews will put a barricade around that pothole tonight. She emphasized that crews are working overtime on weekends to fill the potholes.

What officials say you should do if you see a pothole in the city – on FOX13 News at 5.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.