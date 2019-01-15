Memphis duo indicted in connection with sex trafficking of 3 women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man and woman were indicted in connection with sex trafficking of three women in 2017.
Cedric Fleming and Tiffany Jones were both indicted for the crimes that investigators said happened in July of 2017, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
The DA’s office said Fleming is facing more charges than Jones due to his involvement in attempting to “benefit from (the victims’) provision of a commercial sex act.”
We are not releasing the names of the victims due to privacy and safety concerns.
Both Fleming and Jones are being charged with trafficking for commercial sex act.
Jones was arrested in November of 2018 and bonded out. She is due back in court on Jan. 22.
Fleming was arrested on Jan. 8 and awaits his arraignment at the Shelby County Jail. That arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
It is unclear how long the trafficking lasted, or if there were more victims involved.
