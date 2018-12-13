Memphis Education Fund taps former DMC President Patterson as new leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Education Fund has announced a new leader, and it's a familiar face.
Terence Patterson was named CEO of the fund in November. He last worked as President of the Downtown Memphis Commission.
Winds of change are blowing in the Memphis education arena. Some old faces, such as education commissioner Candice McQueen and SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson are heading out, but Patterson comes into his role after filling in on an interim basis.
“It all starts with the school and education. So for me, making the transition it was a natural one,” Patterson said
The Memphis Education fund is a nonprofit that advocates for Shelby County students and schools.
“We’re at a great crossroads. We have opportunities, and we also have challenges,” Patterson said.
Patterson also comes into the nonprofit with some education experience. He served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at Chicago Public Schools.
He believed with other new leaders coming into the roles, maintaining good relationships and strong partnerships is vital.
“It is our hope that whoever is in any of those roles are going to understand the Memphis landscape, but they’re also going to care about children. They’re going to care about all children,” he explained.
The Memphis Education Fund advocates for all schools in Shelby County.
It has invested more than 50 million dollars in local education initiatives since 2015.
Patterson says smart use of local facilities and helping districts offer parents a variety of school choices will help in the long run.
