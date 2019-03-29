Memphis elementary school evacuated after ‘strange odor' reported inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis elementary school was evacuated after a “strange odor” was reported by students and staff on Friday.
According to district officials, Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School was evacuated Friday out of “an abundance of caution.”
Memphis Scholars officials told FOX13 several staff members reported the odor in a portion of a second-floor hallway.
Staff evacuated the building and called MLGW to investigate the smell.
MLGW crews did not find anything out of the ordinary during their inspection.
School will be open on Monday, officials said.
