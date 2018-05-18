Memphis Elementary school to get $100K fitness center

A Memphis elementary school is receiving a major upgrade.
Cherokee Elementary was one of three schools chosen in Tennessee to receive a brand new $100,000 fitness center by The National Foundation for Governer's Fitness Counsel.
“I am incredibly grateful to Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils for helping improve the health and lives of children in Tennessee,” Haslam said. “Encouraging our children to be physically active now can lead to a lifetime of good habits and help them grow into healthy adults. I thank Jake and his team for this generous opportunity.”
The program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States. The Foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
