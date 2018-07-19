Memphis ends contract with Inland Waste after countless complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight, FOX13's Zach Crenshaw investigates what this means for the future of garbage pickup across the city. We'll let you know what we find out, tonight at 9.
Mayor Jim Strickland just announced the termination of Inland Waste for the City of Memphis.
INLAND WASTE OUT:@MayorMemphis just announced he's terminating the contract with the trash service.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) July 19, 2018
The press release was posted after I got a tip & started asking questions a couple hours ago.https://t.co/LajHk0ceUQ pic.twitter.com/0ci5Y6VtnR
The statement explains that 1/5 of the city, including Cordova and Hickory Hill, was serviced by Inland Waste. The city says, “…we’ve had large-scale backlogs and service lapses in these contracted areas.”
Mayor Strickland expressed that the service Inland Waste has given the community is, “unacceptable.”
“So I’ve decided to terminate our contract with Inland Waste,” Mayor Strickland said.
The city is currently in the process of getting a new provider to fill the remainder of the Inland Waste contract.
“The transition between service providers may create some hiccups; I ask for your patience…” Mayor Strickland says.
