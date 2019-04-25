0 Memphis fair to help expunge records, restore driving privileges to nonviolent convicted felons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 1,500 people will possibly get a new beginning this weekend after getting their records expunged and driving privileges restored.

Numbers from February show the number felons in the state of Tennessee continues to grow, many of them with convictions that can be expunged.

Church is where many people say transformation can happen.

It for sure may happen this Saturday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for people with felonies and who owe back-child support.

The church is partnering with the Shelby County Office of Reentry, Maximus, and the Memphis Chapter of the National Bar Association to expunge the records of nonviolent convicted felons.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Harold Collins is the director of the county’s office of reentry.

"There is funding available for those persons who qualify to get their cases expunged,” Collins said.

On Saturday, there will also be an opportunity for people who are far behind on child support to get back on track.

Maximus is providing free consultation to make it happen.

Warrants for the back-child support will be lifted and driving privileges restored.

"We do know there are people who are driving in our city with revoked licenses because we know there are other challenges that they face,” Collins said.

Attorney Kamilah Turner said the fair will also offer an opportunity for felons to find jobs they once worried about getting due to their past.

"When they have good jobs, when they are voting, when they are taking part in what is going on around them, they are less likely to reoffend,” Turner said.

Collins said no one will be turned around from this event. If someone’s felony or misdemeanor conviction can’t be expunged, there will still be other options available.

"You can get help, you can get your voting rights restored and possibly get your conviction expunged or erased from your record,” Turner said.

The expungement and resource fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.