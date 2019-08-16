0 Memphis families still dealing with power outages days after severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People are still dealing with power outages after around 20,000 customers lost power after a storm on Tuesday.

MLGW plans on having power fully restored by Friday.

Several people who live off Rosecrest, Hill Drive and other surrounding streets have been dealing with no power since Tuesday.

"We all are sleeping piling up in the living room with one fan and one conditioner," said resident Bethany Strickland.

Strickland said she could barely sleep with no A/C or power inside her house.

She lives with her children and grandparents who have major health issues.

"We've been sitting in the heat 24/7 if you are outside its heat and mosquitos, inside heat literally almost like you're smothering to death," said Strickland.

She wasn't the only one with problems.

Her neighbors are dealing with downed power lines from Tuesdays storm.

"It's unbearable you can't even tolerate it. I have health conditions I'm not even supposed to be in the heat," said resident Ashley Gregory.

Crews with MLGW worked to fix the problem Thursday afternoon, but families said they've been calling since Tuesday.

A spokesperson with MLGW said crews start repairs in areas with the largest number of outages.

"I wish MLGW would take responsibility for their actions. I wish they would fix things up, they make enough money," said Gregory.

