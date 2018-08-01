0 Memphis family carjacked in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family of four is thankful to be alive tonight after they were carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend at their medical district home.

Police say the suspects pointed their guns at a 5-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl and forced a man to strip out of his clothes.

Manuel Stevenson lives feet away from the spot police say at least three men carjacked a family in the Medical District late Sunday night.

"I am really going to move because that was uncalled for,” Stevenson said.

One of the victims said three men approached the family’s grey 2004 Lexus 330 after they got back home from a nearby laundromat.

The victim told FOX13 one of the bad guys even had a machine gun.

Investigators say the suspects pointed guns at the man and woman inside of the car and demanded them to get out.

"I just hate it happened to them,” Stevenson said.

Police say the suspects even pointed their guns at the five and 14-year-old children that were in the back seat.

According to the police report the suspects made the man strip out of his clothes.

Memphis Police said a woman driving an SUV drove off with the two of the men.

"I give people advice for people not to come out at night unless you really have to,” Stevenson said.

Investigators say the family’s grey Lexus has a dent in the front and Tennessee Handicap tag.

