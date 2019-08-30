0 Memphis family desperate for help after severe storm causes tree to crash through home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman who evacuated to Memphis from New Orleans 14 years ago because of Hurricane Katrina said she recently survived another crisis – but now, she is receiving very little help.

A tree fell on the Hickory Hill home the woman and her four children stayed in during a severe storm earlier in August.

Now, she is thinking about relocating back to New Orleans.

"This is worse than Katrina. It felt like, when that tree fell, I went back," said Katina Davis. "My daughter could have died in that bed. That tree fell in the bed with my baby. The tree fell in the middle of the house where me and my grand baby was standing at."

Davis said when the rest of her family decided to go back to New Orleans, she stayed in Memphis.

However, she told FOX13 the damage to her rented home makes her think about moving back as well.

Since the storm earlier this month, Davis said she has received very little assistance.

"When there is an emergency like this, I think folks should come to someone aid faster than what they do. If they don't show up at all, someone should come step up," she said.

Davis told FOX13 she reached out to the American Red Cross for assistance. However, the damage to her home did not meet the assistance qualifications from Red Cross.

