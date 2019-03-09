0 Memphis Family Dollar closed for second straight day following trash problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Parkway Village Family Dollar didn’t open for business Friday.

And according to customers, it’s the second day in a row the business has been closed.

FOX13 captured trash scattered all over the dumpster area of the Family Dollar store on Getwell Road.

The store didn’t open for business the last two days.

We reached out to Family Dollar officials to find out why the store closed, but corporate never responded back to explain why.

On the side of the store we found something similar to what has been located at several other stores: a mountain of trash.

Patricia Rogers took the pictures of trash at one store.

"It's a disgrace to the community, it’s a disgrace to the employees, and the customers,” Rogers said.

Earlier this week, the trash was so bad that Memphis city councilman Worth Morgan went to speak with mangers of the store Thursday morning.

FOX13 discovered within the last year, five Family Dollar stores in the Memphis area have been in trouble for trash build-up behind stores.

The Family Dollar store on South Highland received an environmental summons in February. It will be in Environmental Court next week.

"When you have a multibillion-dollar company operating like this that is totally ludicrous to me,” Rogers said.

