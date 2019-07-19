Memphis Family Dollar store closed down due to rodents, roaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Hickory Hill Family Dollar store is closed until further notice after the health department shut down it down.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, the store has a rodent and roach problem.
This closure sign and notice from the Shelby County Health Department is more than enough to explain that there’s a problem at the Family Dollar store.
According to the notice, the health department closed the store on Winchester Road last week.
Patricia Rodgers said she’s reported the problems at Family Dollar to regional managers of the corporation that owns the stores.
“This is not the only one that needs to be closed,” Rodgers said.
In March 2019, several other Family Dollar stores got hit with code enforcement and health department violations.
Behind the store FOX13 located trash stretched across the back area of the store.
“This is a $3 billion company and you tell me that they cannot have somebody pick up their trash,” Rodgers said.
Several of the stores are scheduled to be in environmental court in August.
“If they see trash and garbage on the lot don’t ship there,” Rodgers said.
