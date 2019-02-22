Memphis family hopes newly released video will bring justice months after deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police released a video on Wednesday, which shows an 18-wheeler attached to a red trailer hitting a woman and driving away seconds later.
Marsha Deberry, the hit-and-run victim, was attempting to cross over Lamar Avenue near American Way, according to police.
She died that night.
"He stopped for a second, put his flashers on and then pulled off," Marshall Davis, Deberry's father said.
The hit and run happened in August 2018 and the red tractor trailer had the words "Hamburg Sud" on the side of it.
Deberry's family told FOX13 they have been pressuring police to release the video for months.
Deberry's father said the past six months have 'been rough' and wishes the video would have been released sooner, but it is "better late than never."
"I've never given up hope. They did give us a little bit more hope," Davis said.
Deberry's family members told FOX13 this public video is the first step on their journey to closure and justice.
FOX13 has reached out to the company Hamburg and Sud, but we have not received a response.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
