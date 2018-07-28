Memphis family of 3 wrecks on interstate, drown in lake, police say

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Investigators say a wreck on the interstate Friday morning resulted in three people drowning in a lake.
Police say the car went through a field, weeds, then into the river.
Officers say it's unclear how the mother and two kids went off the road and into the river.
The family was from Memphis. One adult female and two kids were in the vehicle. The children are 2 and 7-years-old, both are boys. The family was pronounced dead once they were pulled from the lake.
Police told FOX13 the wreck happened around 8:51 Friday morning. Officers say the wreck happened near Dacus and Robinson Rd.
The family drowned in Hopefield Lake in Arkansas.
Arkansas police are working to find out if another car was involved.
FOX13 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.
