0 Memphis family pushing for answers two years after man's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thanksgiving is a time to cherish the ones you love, but for the family of a Memphis man who was killed two years ago, it's a painful reminder of what they've lost.

There's laugher inside the Cunningham house this Thanksgiving.

But behind these smiles, there's grief because one special person won't be joining them this holiday.

"I wish my brother was here. It doesn't seem like it's been two years seem like it just happened," said Denise Cunningham.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It's been two years since Dondriel Cunningham was killed during his break outside his job at Southern Steel.

The 27-year-old was on the phone with his mother moments before the shooting.

His mom said she'll never forget his final words.

"I'll call you back," said his mother, Emma Cunningham. "And sometimes I wish I could talk to that person and just ask him - why? What was the reason why you would take my son away from me?"

Two years later, police are still looking for Dondriel's killer and his family is still searching for answers.

"Because if it was their brother's family member anybody you'd want me to talk. I just want to know who did this to my brother and why," said Denise Cunningham, his sister.

Shortly after his death, Emma and Denise Cunningham moved away from Memphis because staying here was just too much. But they recently moved back and this week, Dondriel's family celebrated Thanksgiving for the first time since his death.

They released 29 blue balloons in honor of how old he would have been this year and to remember his smile and his spirit.

"He's looking down smiling. He's at peace. He's up there with the Lord, so I know he ain't sad," said his sister.

There's a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.