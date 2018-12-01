0 Memphis family seeking answers 1 year after man's murder

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a Memphis man who was killed while on his work break last year is looking for clues.

Dondriel Cunningham was an employee at Southern Steel in the Medical District; he was shot and killed shortly after a phone call with his mother.

His family is still seeking peace. Both Cunningham’s mother and sister moved to Nashville to escape the harsh reality losing their loved one.

It’s been more than 365 days of searching for answers.

This week makes one year since Dondriel Cunningham was killed during a work break outside his job in the 400 block of Dunlap Street.

Friday, his family lit candles -- as best they could in the rain -- to remember a man they said brought smiles to many.

“The hurt I had in my heart last year, it’s still there because I miss my son every day,” his mother said.

FOX13’s Tony Atkins sat down with Cunningham’s mother, Emma, and sister, Lakesha, inside their hotel room.

Since Dondriel was killed, staying in Memphis became just too much.

“It hurts to be here. Ain’t nothing here for me anymore,” said Lakesha Cunningham. “When they took my brother, they took a piece of me. My life will never be the same because I don’t have my brother.”

Now, a new detective is on the case hoping for new leads, so this family won’t have to go another year without justice.

The Cunninghams, though, hope someone will eventually come clean about a murder that happened outside of a factory full of people.

“I know it’s people down there who know who did it, but how would they feel if they child and somebody knew who did it?” said Emma Cunningham.

Right now, detectives are hard at work on this case – putting fliers out in the area. The reward for any information leading to an arrest is up to $6,000.

