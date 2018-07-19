0 Memphis family seeking help gathering money for funeral after 3-month-old drowned

A Memphis family is seeking help after their 2-month-old baby was killed.

Her mother, Jamyl Price, is charged in Anaya Skyy Hopson’s death, but the father is making sure his daughter is laid to rest.

Matthew Hopson, Anaya’s uncle, told FOX13 his family needs to raise more than $1,500 to make sure the funeral happens this Saturday.

“There are just a lot of expenses that come with situations like this,” Hopson said.

He said he never thought his family would have to face something like this.

“It was very devastating,” Hopson said. “To be honest, it was unimaginable. It’s still kind of unrealistic to me. I’m still processing it it’s kind of unreal.”

Police said his niece was drowned in an apartment pool by her mother.

Trending stories:

She told authorities she thought the 3-month-old could breathe underwater. Matthew Hopson said he never expected the baby’s mother to do something like this.

“I loved Jamyl,” Hopson said. “She was a sweetheart. I never would have expected a situation like this to occur to be honest. I know she loved her daughter.”

Matthew’s brother was the baby’s father. He said his brother is heartbroken.

“It’s hard on him. No father should ever experience losing their baby,” Hopson said. “It’s a lot. I’ve never really seen him break down, but he really broke down.”

Anaya’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, but the family is working together to gather enough money for the arrangements.

“Luckily by the grace of God we are a very close-knit family,” Hopson said. “So of course, the love and support really helps. But it’s a process.”

The Hopsons started a GoFundMe page in hopes to raise the money.

“It would definitely be a huge blessing if we were able to raise the money for the funeral,” Hopson said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.