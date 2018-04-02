  • Memphis family speaks out after teenager gets shot and killed for stealing beer

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A teenager's lifeless body was found in Hyde Park Saturday afternoon.

    Dorian Harris, 17, was shot and killed after police say he stole a beer from a corner store. His body was found nearly 48 hours later.

    RELATED: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody

    Lashundra Simpson, Dorian's cousin, said her heart was instantly broken when she heard the news.

    "What the storeman did down there... he didn't have to kill him."

    RELATED: Woman speaks to FOX13 after finding 17-year-old teen dead in her own backyard

    Simpson said a witness on the scene offered to pay for the stolen beer, but the clerk still ran out of the store and shot him.

    Tonight, how the Memphis family is recovering after the teenager was shot and killed after stealing one beer, on FOX13 at 5.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis family speaks out after teenager gets shot and killed for stealing beer

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Miraculous': Teen survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fresh and raw beef recalled, produced without benefit inspection

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect…

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 car crash leaves one car in half, teen behind bars