Memphis family speaks out after teenager gets shot and killed for stealing beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A teenager's lifeless body was found in Hyde Park Saturday afternoon.
Dorian Harris, 17, was shot and killed after police say he stole a beer from a corner store. His body was found nearly 48 hours later.
Lashundra Simpson, Dorian's cousin, said her heart was instantly broken when she heard the news.
"What the storeman did down there... he didn't have to kill him."
Simpson said a witness on the scene offered to pay for the stolen beer, but the clerk still ran out of the store and shot him.
