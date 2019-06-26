0 Memphis family wins Supreme Court battle over state liquor license law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee family won a long legal battle after the Supreme Court struck down a state law making it difficult to break into the liquor sales market if you haven’t lived in the state long enough.

Doug and Mary Ketchum shared a toast after the years-long battle. They moved to Memphis from Utah in 2016, and that is when they learned their Midtown liquor store could be in jeopardy.

They own Kimbrough Liquors in Midtown.

The state of Tennessee required someone to live in the state for two years before they were eligible for a liquor license. The Ketchums thought they were going to get their license a month before they moved to Memphis – until they learned the state lost their paperwork.

“And then it wasn’t just, ‘We’re not going to give you a license.’ It was, ‘By the way we’re going to sue you too.’ So, they filed a lawsuit against us,” said Mary Ketchum.

The couple said they were shocked to win their lawsuit Wednesday after the Supreme Court struck down the Tennessee law. The court ruled 7-2 in favor of the Ketchums.

“To have the Supreme Court Come out and rule the way they did is a great day for us, it’s a great day for the Constitution. We couldn't be happier,” said Doug Ketchum.

The couple moved to Memphis for better air quality for their daughter Stacie, who has Cerebral palsy and suffered severe respiratory problems in Utah.

Stacie had a severe case of pneumonia in 2015, and the doctors at that time told us if we didn’t find a better environment for her that they didn’t expect her to last much more than a year,” Doug said.

Four years later, their daughter is doing just fine and the family is looking forward to the next chapter.

The family said now they’re left with about $50,000 In attorney fees.

