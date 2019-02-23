Memphis father bails out of carjacked vehicle with four children inside, police say

A Memphis father was arrested after police said he carjacked a car and when he ran from officers he left his own child in the car.
On Feb. 22, police were called to the 1100 block of Wells Station because a man told police his car was taken from him at gunpoint.
The suspect also took $800 in cash.
Police were able to track down the vehicle minutes later and went after him. The driver, who police identified as Kadarreus Miller, bailed out of the car. Once he was caught, officers went back and found four children inside the stolen car, the arrest affidavit said. All of them were under 8-years-old. One of them was Miller's biological child. The other three were his step-children, according to court records.
Miller admitted to police that he committed the robbery.
Kadarreus Miller was arrested and charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery and multiple counts of Child Neglect or Endangerment.
