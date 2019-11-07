Memphis father indicted after 4-year-old daughter kills 8-year-old brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities told FOX13 a local father has been indicted on reckless homicide charges related to the death of his 8-year-old son.
In August 2017, officers said Cordero Wilhite, 30, was in his bedroom when his two children came in and got on the bed with him. He told investigators he had a .45 cal. pistol that he put under the covers so his children wouldn't see.
Eventually, his daughter found and discharged the gun, striking her brother Deaundre Shannon, 8, in the chest – killing him.
His daughter was 4 years old at the time of the shooting.
Wilhite was also indicted for felony drug charges that involved more than a pound of weed.
The drugs were found in his home in the 1000 block of Parkland Rd., west of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.
Wilhite is currently free on a $50,000 bond.
