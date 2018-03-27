Memphis father indicted in 3-year-old son's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Whitehaven man was indicted Tuesday in the shooting death of his three-year-old son.
Cortez Wilkerson was indicted on first-degree felony murder, aggravated child neglect, aggravated child endangerment and aggravated child abuse charges.
On July 8, 2017, 3-year-old Kash Sharp was found shot inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Dutchess. Sharp suffered from a gunshot wound to the forehead and was pronounced dead after being rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
"Wilkerson, 26, was charged after several different accounts he gave of the shooting were not supported by the forensic evidence or the crime scene."
- Office of District Attorney General
