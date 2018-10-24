Memphis father killed while trying to stop argument, mother says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father was shot and killed while trying to diffuse an argument in his neighborhood, according to family members who spoke with FOX13.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening outside a home on Howardcrest Drive. Two men were killed, and the suspected gunmen are on the run.
RELATED: 3 dead, 3 injured in violent night across Memphis
A family member cried out in pain as FOX13 arrived at the crime scene. One of the victims – Jonathon Tate – was identified by his mother, Margo Shaw.
Her son was gunned down in the front yard of a home. He was a father of four who was a self-employed car detailer.
Police told Shaw a group of men were in a car and opened fire on her and his friend.
"My son was a loving person,” Shaw told FOX13. “He loved his family. I don't see why this had to happen."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 dead, 3 injured in violent night across Memphis
- Man shot 13 times at Memphis apartment complex, family says
- Mega Millions $1.6B jackpot: 1 winning ticket sold
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Family members said the other victim was Tate’s friend – a mechanic with nowhere to live. Tate let him stay at his place.
Both men were shot death as Tate tried to quell argument with men in car who were angry with his son.
Police told Shaw the men in that car opened fire.
"Had there not been guns, this would not have happened,” she said.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}