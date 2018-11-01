0 Memphis father searching for answers four years after son killed in Halloween drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser father spent the fourth year in a row remembering his son who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

For four years Reginald Johnson said the feeling of losing a son is still there.

“I still hurt, and the pain will never go away. Regardless of how many years it has been,” Jonson said.

Someone killed Johnson’s son, Samuel, in a drive-by shooting feet away from his parents’ home in 2014.

Since Samuel’s death, Johnson remembers his son with a balloon release in the very spot his son lost his life.

Johnson said this year will be the last balloon release for his son.

“The reason why I am stopping it is because when we do the balloon release it brings back the memories of what happened. The memory of me seeing my son shot and dead in that spot,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he and his wife continue to be in contact with the Memphis Police Department.

Johnson told FOX13 even though no arrest has been made in his son’s case, he’s confident MPD will find the gunman.

“They are at a point where they do know something, but they really haven’t let on to what they know, but we have some closure because we do know some things,” Johnson said.

FOX13 reached out to police early in the week to learn if they were close to naming suspects in Samuel’s murder.

A spokesperson for MPD said the case is still open and they were not naming suspects at this time.

“I do not want to see people and young people continue to lose their lives,” Johnson said.

Police still want any information in the child’s shooting death.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

