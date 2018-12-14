0 Memphis father turned away from mental health institute days before being shot, killed by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father of six is dead after Memphis police shot and killed him Thursday night.

MPD told FOX13 a man was pointing a gun at a motorist in Raleigh. Investigators were called to the James Rd. and Homewood around 10:20 p.m., according to TBI. Officers arrived on the scene and noticed the suspect was armed.

Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit.

That man was identified by TBI as 42-year-old Andre Horton. FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with Horton’s uncle, Willie Nason, who said Horton went to seek medical help and was turned away.

“We did our job,” Willie Nason said. “Why didn’t they do theirs?”

Nason said the Memphis Mental Health Institute turned his nephew away. He said the clinic told Horton he wasn’t a threat to himself or to others, so there was nothing they could do.

“Please, sit down, just 24 hours and talk to them,” Horton said he pleaded with doctors. “I don’t get a chance to talk to me nephew no more. He came to us looking for help and y’all let him down.”

Horton’s uncle said his nephew was acting strange last week. He told FOX13 Horton came to visit him and was completely out of character.

“It was just like boom,”Nason said. “Something just transitioned. In a matter of two days.”

That was last Thursday, and on Monday they went to seek mental help. They were told to go to a crisis center instead.

“He was going to go back to another mental health institute yesterday,” Nason said. “Last night, he was killed.”

Horton’s uncle said police aren’t the ones to blame, but instead medical professionals are.

“All only if they had been a little more professional maybe they could’ve saved his life,” Nason said.

