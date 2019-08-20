Memphis fire department holding 2 hiring events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Looking to become a firefighter?
The City of Memphis is hiring.
All interested applicants must register on Jobs4TN.gov
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to a news release, the Memphis Fire Department will hold the event today at 3040 Walnut Grove Rd from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
A second event will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4240 Hickory Hill Rd from 9 a.m.- noon
Questions can be mailed to: FireRecruitment@memphistn.gov
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}