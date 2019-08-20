  • Memphis fire department holding 2 hiring events

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Looking to become a firefighter? 

    The City of Memphis is hiring. 

    All interested applicants must register on Jobs4TN.gov

    According to a news release, the Memphis Fire Department will hold the event today at 3040 Walnut Grove Rd from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

    A second event will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4240 Hickory Hill Rd from  9 a.m.- noon 

    Questions can be mailed to: FireRecruitment@memphistn.gov

