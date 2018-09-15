Memphis fire officials investigating six arsons in 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six fires have been set at homes across Memphis in the last 48 hours.
One man was inside his home when authorities said someone set it on fire Wednesday night.
Another house burned right across from a woman’s home. Edna Schaffer said she had no idea the problem spreads farther than her street.
Homes in Binghampton, East Memphis, South Memphis, Frayser, Orange Mound and North Memphis all have been affected by the work of arsonists.
“This is Memphis, so a lot of stuff go on,” said one resident. “It’s just sad to see it like that.”
The latest on the investigation, and if the arsons could be connected – on FOX13 News at 9.
