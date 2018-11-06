0 Memphis Firefighter and Baptist Employee accused of stealing campaign signs in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. - A man spoke out after two people are seen on camera stealing campaign signs that were placed outside a Lakeland gas station.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one of the men appears to be a Memphis Firefighter.

After our story aired, we learned that the other person seen on camera in uniform is believed to be an employee with Baptist Hospital.

FOX13 spoke with the man over the phone who says he called police when his campaign signs were stolen outside a gas station on Canada Road. FOX13 noticed a sign today that said, “don’t steal signs.”

A man who appears to be a Memphis Firefighter, according to the Memphis Fire Department, and a woman were caught on surveillance video stealing campaign signs from this Mobil Lakeland gas station.

Geoffrey Hicks said the signs he placed here were stolen five days in a row. When we showed the video to people, they were speechless.

“I think they should be prosecuted, yeah you shouldn’t do that,” said Sharon Douglas.

According to the police report, the two people seen stealing the signs asked the cashier at the gas station if they could remove the signs because they were a lie.

The cashier refused to give them permission, but they removed them anyway.

“Vote for the policies you want to change. Don’t force other people to vote ways they don’t want to vote,” said Jamie Post.

Hicks who placed these signs there told FOX13 over the phone that the fight over whether or not to impose a tax to build a Lakeland High School is what led to the tensions.

Sharon Douglas said the whole situation is out of control.

“It’s not their property to be touching and I just think they should not pick up signs,” she stated.

The Memphis Fire Department said they are investigating after we showed them the video of what they said appeared to be one of their own.

When we reached out to Baptist Hospital after getting a tip that a Baptist employee was being accused of taking the signs, this is what a spokesperson with the hospital had to say:

“We have been made aware of the issue. We expect all our employees to act respectfully and obey the law at all times. To the extent that the individual has done anything inappropriate, it would be the responsibility of local officials to pursue anything further.”

