0 Memphis firefighter arrested after decade of abusing girl, taking sexual photos of her, records say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man in connection with raping a girl for years and taking sexually explicit photos of the victim.

According to FBI records, an investigation was opened into Michael Fruitticher when a 19-year-old woman told Millington police he had been raping her since she was eight or nine years old. She went to police on May 3.

On May 23, the FBI met with the victim at her home and was able to identify what Fruitticher used to record and take the graphic images, his cellphone, according to arresting documents. The same day, they met with the suspect's wife who talked to agents about the investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

One week later, officers seized a phone from the truck of Fruitticher which contained graphic images of the victim, the court record said.

FOX13 has decided not to share any details of the photos.

There were also photos of him wearing a Memphis firefighter hat while being at one of their stations. Fire officials confirmed Fruitticher was hired by MFD in 2013.

He has been relived of duty pending the outcome of the investigation. We were provided the following statement from Lt. Wayne Cooke.

"We are aware of the arrest. He has a court day today and will report to Fire Officials today."

Court documents said Fruitticher was arrested May 31. He appeared in court on June 6. He bonded out with $25,000

This is a breaking and developing story. Watch FOX13 News at 5 p.m. for a full report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.