0 Memphis firefighter concerned after vehicle containing thousands worth of gear stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis firefighter spent his Christmas worrying about how he will get to work next week.

Some greedy Grinches stole his car outside his home in Arlington. That car was filled with thousands of dollars worth of firefighter equipment along with military uniforms.

That fire gear is used to save people’s lives – whether they are in a wreck, house fire or any other dangerous situation.

He told FOX13 that his insurance won’t cover it, and now he is worried he might have to pay for all the gear that was stolen himself.

“That’s the stuff that means the most to me,” said Thomas Mann Jr. “It’s for my safety, it’s for the public safety, and I’d just like to have that stuff back.”

Mann spends most of his time at work, usually four days a week with the Memphis Fire Department.

When he found out he was off work for the holidays, he couldn’t wait to spend time with his wife and two children.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Instead, he is wondering what happened to his car that was stolen a few days ago.

“I’ve been gone five days a week, so my wife has been doing a lot by herself and we had this happen the day before Christmas,” said Mann.

His green Honda CR-V was parked outside his home and locked off Riggin Drive on Sunday.

The fire gear inside was worth thousands of dollars, and Mann is also missing uniforms from the Air National Guard.

“Not sure why you stole from me on Christmas, that’s a weird time to do it,” Mann said. “I wish you would’ve just thrown the things out. It’s fire gear, I don’t think you can sell it.”

Mann said he is more concerned about the missing gear because his insurance won’t cover the cost.

He filed a police report and is waiting to hear back from the fire department about what to do next.

Mann’s one hope is that thieves will get caught.

“Not everyone believes in karma, but I think you reap what you sow in life and hopefully next time you’ll make a better conscious decision,” he said.

Mann plans to return to work by the end of the week.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.