Memphis firefighter identified after shooting someone overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a Memphis firefighter allegedly shot someone in southeast Memphis.
Police told FOX13 they were called to a domestic violence call around 10:24 Wednesday night.
Investigators were called to the 3800 block of Kennings Dr. in southeast Memphis.
The male victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition but has not been upgraded to non-critical condition.
Kelvin Steward, 35. has been charged with aggravated assault. Preliminary information shows the shooting stemmed from an argument.
It’s unclear what the suspect’s relationship to the victim.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the investigation.
