Memphis firefighter indicted after decade of abusing girl, taking sexual photos of her, records say

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man in connection with raping a girl for years and taking sexually explicit photos of the victim.
Fireman Michael Fruitticher was indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury on July 23.
He faces nine counts rape of a child and seven counts statutory rape by an authority figure, according to Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar.
According to FBI records, an investigation was opened into Fruitticher when a 19-year-old woman told Millington police he had been raping her since she was eight or nine years old. She went to police on May 3.
On May 23, the FBI met with the victim at her home and was able to identify what Fruitticher used to record and take the graphic images, his cellphone, according to arresting documents. The same day, they met with the suspect's wife who talked to agents about the investigation.
One week later, officers seized a phone from the truck of Fruitticher which contained graphic images of the victim, the court record said.
FOX13 has decided not to share any details of the photos.
